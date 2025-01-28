SINGAPORE — Rebecca Marino came close to pulling off an upset Tuesday at the Singapore Tennis Open, but an ill-timed service break in the third set, with the score tied 5-5, did the Vancouver player in.

Marino lost 6-5, 5-7, 7-5 to the fourth-seeded Xinyu Wang of China in a spirited women's singles match that took two hours, 25 minutes to complete.

The 34-year-old Marino, ranked No. 98 on the WTA Tour, jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first set, but the 23-year-old Wang, ranked No. 35 on the WTA Tour, took six of the next seven games for the win.

Marino finished with 13 aces, compared to Wang's three, and had three double faults compared to Wang's four.

There was little to separate the players on the stats sheet, other than Wang having a 40-37 advantage on points won while receiving.