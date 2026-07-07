Canada's Victoria Mboko is withdrawing from the National Bank Open presented by Rogers due to a knee injury.

The 2025 tournament champion hasn't played a competitive match since falling on court last month at the HSBC Championships.

Mboko, the world No. 10 from Burlington, Ont., injured the medial collateral ligament in her left knee.

It forced her to withdraw from the rest of the grass-court season, including Wimbledon, and now at least part of the North American hardcourt campaign.

In a Tennis Canada statement, Mboko says not being able to play in her hometown tournament is deeply disappointing.