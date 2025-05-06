Canada's Victoria Mboko will get another shot at a main draw in a WTA Tour 1000-level event.

Mboko, 18, earned a spot in the Italian Open on Tuesday with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 9 qualifying seed Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in the second and final round of qualifying for the clay-court event.

Mboko advanced to the second round of the Miami Open earlier this year after receiving a wild card.

Mboko, the world No. 156, has a 32-3 record this season, largely playing on the lower-tier ITF World Tour, where she has won five titles. She also won a pair of singles matches for Canada in Billie Jean King Cup ties.

Canadians Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu also are in the women's singles draw at the Italian Open.

Canada's Gabriel Diallo, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime are in the men's singles draw.