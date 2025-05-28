Canada's Victoria Mboko appears to be taking a quick liking to Roland-Garros.

The 18-year-old won her second-round match on Wednesday, beating Germany's Eva Lys 6-4, 6-4 to extend her streak of sets won to 10 at the French Open.

Mboko, of Toronto, is making her Grand Slam debut after rolling through qualifying with three consecutive wins. She beat New Zealand's Lulu Sun in first-round action.

Against world No. 59 Lys, Mboko fired two aces and won 71 per cent of points with her first serve.

While the Canadian, ranked 120th, was broken three times, she responded with five breaks of her own in 12 opportunities.

With the win, Mboko is projected to rise into the top 100 for the firs time. The live projections as of Wednesday morning put her at No. 89.

Mboko will face her biggest test yet in the third round in China's eighth-seeded Qinwen Zheng, who won Olympic gold at the same Roland-Garros venue last year.