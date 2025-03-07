Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand rallied for a three-set victory over Montreal's Leylah Fernandez and Brazilian Luisa Stefani in women's doubles action Friday night at the Indian Wells Open tennis tournament.

Fernandez and Stefani won the opening set 7-5. But Dabrowski and Routliffe, the second seeds, came back to win the second 6-3, then took the third set tiebreaker 10-1.

There was certainly a lot of parity in the match as neither team had an ace but also recorded six double faults. Dabrowski and Routliffe were six-of-14 in break attempts while Fernandez and Stefani converted on six-of-nine break chances.

Meanwhile in a men's second-round singles match, 20th-seeded Arthur Fils of France defeated Montreal's Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 6-2. The Canadian had more aces than Fils (3-0) but also double faults (2-0).