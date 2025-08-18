CINCINNATI — Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand won the Cincinnati Open women's doubles championship with a straight-sets victory over Guo Hanyo of China and Alexandra Panova of Russia on Sunday night.

The second-seeded combo of Dabrowski and Routliffe — who won the U.S. Open women's doubles title together in 2023 and now have six joint titles — defeated the unseeded Hanyo and Panova 6-4, 6-3 in one hour, 20 minutes on P&G Center Court in the WTA 1000 event.

Dabrowski and Routliffe led in key categories such as aces (5-1), winners (22-19), first serve points (71 per cent to 63), return games won (33 per cent to 11), maximum games in a row (3-1).

Hanyo and Panova had 17 unforced errors and one double fault.

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to compete this week," said Dabrowski during the trophy presentation. “Erin, thanks for sticking by my side. I know it’s not been an easy ride, but this trophy means a lot to share it with you. And thank you for being so supportive as a partner and as a friend.”

Hanyo and Panova advanced to the final with a 6-3, 6-2 upset over the top-seeded Italian pairing of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's semifinals.

Dabrowski and Routliffe battled to beat the sixth-seeded duo of Ellen Perez of Australia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine 3-6, 6-3, 12-10 in Friday's semifinals.