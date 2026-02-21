Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski has her first WTA doubles title since reuniting with Brazil’s Luisa Stefani.

Dabrowski and Stefani, seeded fifth, defeated the unseeded duo of Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Russia’s Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-3 in Saturday's final at the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The match lasted one hour and 13 minutes, with Dabrowski and Stefani winning 59.3 per cent of the total points.

They converted their only break-point opportunity and saved both they faced.

Dabrowski reunited with Stefani this season after she and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe mutually ended a 2 1/2-year partnership in November that produced multiple titles, including two U.S. Open women's doubles titles.