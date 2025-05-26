PARIS — U.S. Open semifinalist Emma Navarro only lasted 57 minutes at the French Open, losing 6-0, 6-1 in the first round Monday to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.

It's a major setback for the 24-year-old American, a New York native, who reached the fourth round in Paris last year before her first Grand Slam semifinal at Flushing Meadows. Navarro had a strong start to the season, including a quarterfinal at the Australian Open and a WTA 500 title, but has struggled on clay this spring.

On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the 68th-ranked Bouzas Maneiro dominated the match and reached the second round at Roland-Garros for the first time.

“I didn’t expect the result but I always try to play my best, and I think everything is possible,” Bouzas Maneiro said. “I feel good playing on clay, and winning here at Roland Garros is so special to me.”