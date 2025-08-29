NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu's best U.S. Open since her surprising 2021 title ended in the third round with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in just 62 minutes Friday.

Rybakina reached Week 2 at Flushing Meadows for the first time. This is the only Grand Slam tournament where the No. 9 seed from Kazakhstan hasn't made it to at least the quarterfinals.

“It’s true: For some reason, the U.S. Open wasn't really successful for me,” Rybakina said. “Hopefully this year, that will change.”

She was dominant against the unseeded Raducanu, who until this year hadn't won a match in New York since becoming the first qualifier to win a major trophy four years ago.

Rybakina hit serves at up to 118 mph, never faced a break point and compiled a 23-8 advantage in winners at Louis Armstrong Stadium.