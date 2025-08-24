Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win over fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino in first-round women's singles action on Sunday at the US Open.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., had one ace and three double faults but converted on all five of her break-point opportunities.

Marino, from Vancouver, fired two aces and also had three double faults in the one-hour, eight-minute match.

However, she only converted one of her five break-point chances.

The 34-year-old Marino came into Sunday having gone through three qualifying rounds to make it into the main draw.