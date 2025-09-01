NEW YORK — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek rolled into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open by beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

Swiatek rallied from down 3-1 in the first set to win, less than 48 hours after coming back from down 5-1 early to beat Anna Kalinskaya.

“At the beginning, I felt like she was playing really fast,” Swiatek said after her fourth-round match against Alexandrova. “I wanted to find my rhythm, but later on I really felt like I was in my bubble and in my zone.”

Swiatek is set to face American Amanda Anisimova or Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil for a spot in the semifinals. The 24-year-old from Poland is seeking her second U.S. Open title and seventh in a Grand Slam.

What else happened at the US Open on Monday?

Eighth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur beat qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. He's set to play Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime next. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Bublik in the night session.

Who is on Tuesday's schedule at the US Open?