PARIS — Olympic gold medallists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the French Open women's doubles title for the first time.

The second-seeded Italian pair, runners-up at Roland-Garros last year, beat Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

It was Errani's second French Open doubles title, and her sixth at a major tournament. The 38-year-old previously formed a highly successful partnership with Roberta Vinci, also winning trophies at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open.

Errani won two titles in Paris this year, also claiming the mixed doubles title with Andrea Vavassori.