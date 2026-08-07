Second-seeded Elena Rybakina secured a spot in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Friday with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over American Ann Li at Sobeys Stadium.

Rybakina, from Kazakhstan, headlines the bottom half of the 96-player draw at the WTA Tour event. She saved two set points en route to the 90-minute victory.

In the early singles match, Russia's Alina Korneeva upset 13th-seeded American Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-4.

Leylah Fernandez, the No. 30 seed from Laval, Que., was scheduled to play fifth-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva on centre court later in the afternoon.

Fernandez is the last Canadian remaining at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament.

Five Canadian wild-card entries fell in the first round and two others — Toronto's Katherine Sebov and Kayla Cross of London, Ont. — lost in the second round.

In first-round doubles play, Cross and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., dropped a 6-4, 7-6 (3) decision to American Quinn Gleason and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.

Andreescu and Cross were the last Canadians in the doubles draw.

Fernandez and sister Bianca Fernandez lost their opener on Thursday, and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski dropped her match with Russian partner Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Fourth-seeded American Coco Gauff was scheduled to play 29th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece in the showcase matchup on Friday night.

The late match was set to feature rising Filipino star Alexandra Eala, the No. 25 seed, and American Caty McNally.