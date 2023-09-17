Krueger beats Zhu at Japan Open for first tour title

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP)

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — American Ashlyn Krueger capped a perfect week to win her first tour title by stunning top-seeded Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the final of the Japan Open.

Krueger hadn’t dropped a set at the tournament leading into Sunday’s final and the 19-year-old Texan showed few nerves as she broke No.35-ranked Zhu’s first service game of the match and then maintained composure through a tight second set and tiebreaker to claim her breakthrough title in one hour and 36 minutes.

Before this week, the 123rd-ranked Krueger’s best tour result was the quarterfinals on the grass of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. She came into the week without a main-draw win on hard courts this year.

Her victory in Osaka will move the American inside the top 100 for the first time.

