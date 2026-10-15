WUHAN, China — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the Wuhan Open tennis tournament Thursday with a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 loss to Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16.

After Ostapenko dominated the first set and won the opening game of the second set, Fernandez reeled off six straight game wins to get back into the match.

Ostapenko regained control with a break in a nine-minute game to go up 3-2 in the third set.

Fernandez broke back to tie the set 4-4, but Ostapenko won against serve in the next game and then served out for the win.

Ostapenko improved to 2-0 against Fernandez and will next face Russia's Diana Shnaider at the WTA 1000 event.

In round-of-16 doubles action, the top-seeded team of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani downed Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and American Quinn Gleason 6-1, 6-3.