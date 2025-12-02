Lindsay Davenport signed a two-year contract renewal to remain the Billie Jean King Cup captain for the United States, the U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday.

Davenport led the Americans to the team competition’s final this year, their first appearance in that round since 2018. The U.S. lost to Italy.

Davenport became captain in 2024. As a player, she helped the U.S. win the event three times, in 1996, 1999 and 2000.

She won three Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.

“It’s an incredible honour to serve as U.S. Billie Jean Cup captain, and I’m thrilled and humbled to continue doing it, especially during such an amazing time for women’s tennis in America,” Davenport said.

With Coco Gauff at No. 3, Amanda Anisimova at No. 4, Jessica Pegula at No. 6 and Madison Keys at No. 7, this season was the first since 2004 with four American women in the year-end top 10 rankings.

Back then, Davenport finished at No. 1 and was joined by Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Jennifer Capriati.