Canada's Victoria Mboko is out of the Wuhan Open tennis tournament after a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday.

Alexandrova, the eighth seed in Wuhan, broke Mboko four times on eight chances and won 56 per cent of total points in wrapping up the match in one hour 20 minutes.

Mboko, ranked No. 24 in the world, has now lost three straight matches after winning her first career WTA title at the 1000-series National Bank Open in Montreal.

Her season record fell to 53-12.

The 19-year-old from Toronto started the year on a 22-match unbeaten streak in the lower-tier ITF circuit before successfully making the jump to the top tier of women's tennis.