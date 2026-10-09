BEIJING — Elise Mertens beat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (0), 6-3 on Friday to book her place in the semifinals of the China Open.

Mertens' run has now seen her beat three Grand Slam winners in Beijing, following victories against Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff.

The Belgian took 1 hour and 50 minutes to see off six-time Grand Slam winner and No .8 seed Swiatek in straight sets.

“Sometimes you just grow into a tournament,” said Mertens, who is through to her first WTA 1000 singles semifinal since 2021.

Mertens next faces Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen of China after she put out No.6 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Zheng was a quarterfinalist at the US Open as a qualifier.