STUTTGART, Germany — Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets on Monday to win the Porsche Grand Prix.

Ostapenko of Latvia defeated No.1-ranked Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 to take the clay-court title in Stuttgart.

Sabalenka had her service broken twice in a tight first set, which lasted just under an hour. The second set was an altogether quicker affair, with Ostapenko racing to a 6-1 victory in 28 minutes.

The 26-year-old Belarusian owns three Grand Slam titles and 19 career titles overall, but was aiming for her first win at the Porsche Grand Prix. This is Sabalenka's fourth loss in the finals at the Stuttgart tournament.

Earlier in the tournament, Ostapenko defeated second seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. This is her ninth career title.