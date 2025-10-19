NINGBO, China — Elena Rybakina stormed back from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the Ningbo Open final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Rybakina started slowly, falling behind to her Russian opponent 4-1 in the opener. She bounced back in the second and went on to dominate her fourth-seeded opponent with a strong service game that included 11 aces.

It was the second title of the year for the Kazakhstan player who also won in Strasbourg and the 10th of her career.