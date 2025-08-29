NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez's singles run at the U.S. Open is done.

The Laval, Que., athlete was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (2) by the world's No. 1-ranked player Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Friday night in a third-round match that took one hour, 37 minutes to finish.

Despite having more unforced errors (18-12) and double faults (4-3) than the 31st-seeded Fernandez, Sabalenka had more winners (25-22) and more aces (6-5).

Sabalenka saved all five break points she faced and won one of three break points. Fernandez went 0-for-5 on trying to win break points, which was her undoing in the second set.

Sabalenka won 56 service points and 11 service games, while Fernandez won 39 service points and nine service games.

Sabalenka advances to the round of 16 and will face Cristina Bucsa of Moldova on Sunday.

Fernandez will be back on the court Saturday with women's doubles partner Venus Williams. The wild-card pairing will play Eri Hozumi of Japan and Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway.

Fernandez advanced to the third round with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Elsa Jacquemot of France on Wednesday.