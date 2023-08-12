Second semifinal at NBO Montreal postponed to Sunday due to weather

MONTREAL — The second women’s singles semifinal at the National Bank Open has been postponed due to rainy weather.

The match between third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Liudmila Samsonova will now take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at IGA Stadium after previously being scheduled for Saturday night.

As a result, Sunday’s final won’t take place until the winner has had “suitable rest” after the semifinal, with the earliest possible start set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the United States defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the first semifinal before the rainy weather hit Montreal.

The weather has been a factor each day at this year’s tournament. On Thursday, two round of 16 matches were pushed to Friday due to more than six hours of rain delays.

That led to a jam-packed schedule on Friday, which ended with Rybakina defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia in a three-hour 27-minute marathon that wrapped up at 3 a.m. local time on Saturday morning.