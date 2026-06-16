BERLIN — Serena Williams’ comeback hit a bump Tuesday with a loss in her opening-round doubles match at the Berlin Open.

Giuliana Olmos and Erin Routliffe defeated Williams and her partner Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-4 to end Williams’ involvement in the WTA 500 grass-court tournament at the first stage.

It didn’t dim the love Williams was shown from the appreciative fans on what was her second appearance after a win at Queen’s Club last week in London. That had been Williams’ first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open.

The 44-year-old Williams was welcomed by a huge roar and applause to center court at the Steffi Graf Stadion, which quickly filled up as fans snacking and drinking outside realized the main attraction was about to start.