Serena Williams not on entry list for 2022 Australian Open

United States' Serena Williams hits a forehand return to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 (Andy Brownbill/AP).

Serena Williams is not on the entry list for the upcoming Australian Open, according to the tournament.

Williams, 40, is a seven-time champion at the Australian Open. Her last match in Melbourne was a semifinal in 2021 when she lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4. In a press conference after an extended wave to the Melbourne crowd, Williams stated that she “wouldn’t tell anyone” if this would be her farewell from the Australian Open.

Williams’ last Grand Slam victory came at the Australian Open in 2017 when she was pregnant with her first born daughter Olympia. She defeated her sister, Venus, in the final 6-4, 6-4.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is ranked No. 41 in the world. It is not known whether the 2021 Australian Open was Williams’ last at Melbourne Park, and what her schedule for the 2022 WTA Tour season will be.

The upcoming Australian Open takes place from Jan. 17-30, 2022.

