MALAGA, Spain — Poland's Iga Swiatek beat home favorite Paula Badosa of Spain to knock out the host of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the opening round on Friday, while Britain eliminated Germany.

The world No. 2 Swiatek sealed Poland's spot in the quarterfinals against the Czech Republic after she beat No. 12 Badosa 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1 on the indoor hard-court.

Badosa scrapped to get back in the match by winning the second-set tiebreaker. But Swiatek roared back with a dominant third set and a break advantage of 8-3.

The match was delayed late in the third set for what organizers called a “medical incident” apparently among the spectators inside Malaga’s Palacio de Deportes.

“She pushed me," Swiatek said after the tie was won 2-0. "There was a lot of pressure in the tiebreaker and it went her way, but I knew I could get back in it in the third set.”

She underscored the importance of Magda Linette’s opening win in the tie.

“We both did it, and also the whole Polish team,” the five-time Grand Slam winner said after making her BJK Finals debut.

Linette took nearly fours to put down Sara Sorribes 7-6 (8), 2-6, 6-4.

Linette faced a 3-0 deficit in the decisive set but regrouped and finished off Sorribes. Linette hit more winners, 55-12, while also making 79 unforced errors to Sorribes’ 26.

The match between Spain and Poland was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back two days due to heavy rain in southern Spain which caused some flooding in Malaga. Authorities in Spain are on high alert after massive flash floods claimed more than 200 lives last month.

Britain advances past Germany

Emma Raducanu got Britain going by hitting 10 aces in a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jule Neimeier, who hurt her cause with nine double faults.

Katie Boulter then brushed aside Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-2 to wrap up the win for the Brits.

Britain will face defending champion Canada in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Slovakia beat the United States, while Japan defeated Romania.

Nadal trains for Davis Cup farewell

The BJK Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are taking place at the same venue in the southern Spanish city.

Rafael Nadal trained on Friday for the men’s competition beginning next week, which he has said will be his last competition before he retires.