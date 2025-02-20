DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — No. 2-ranked Iga Swiatek lost to a player younger than 18 for the first time on tour when she was stunned by Mirra Andreeva in the Dubai Championships quarterfinals on Thursday.
The 17-year-old Andreeva won 6-3, 6-3 to become the youngest semifinalist in Dubai's 24-year history.
Swiatek took their only previous match last August in Cincinnati, losing the first set and winning 7-5 in the third. She conceded the first again and was a break up in the second, but Andreeva reeled off the last five games.
“I was nervous before the match,” No. 14-ranked Andreeva said. “I told myself I played great in our last match and I just need to keep playing aggressive.”
It's her fifth win over a top-10 player and second over a No. 2 — she beat Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open quarterfinals last year.
The Russian teen will next face sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina, who beat Sofia Kenin 6-2, 7-6 (2) to improve to 3-0 against the American.
Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out Sabalenka on Wednesday, defeated Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (4), 6-4 to reach her third semifinals of the year. She will play Sorana Cirstea or Karolina Muchova.
