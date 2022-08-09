Tennis legend Serena Williams says she plans to retire after US Open

Serena Williams, one of the most transcendent and dominant competitors in the history of tennis, is retiring from the sport after playing in the US Open one last time, she announced in a personal essay published by Vogue on Tuesday.

“I have never liked the word retirement,” Williams wrote. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

A 23-time Grand Slam champion, Williams has been an elemental figure in tennis since winning her first US Open in 1999.

News of her plans to retire come the morning after her first singles win in 430 days, as she defeated Spain’s Nuria Párrizas Díaz at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday. After the match, Williams hinted that the twilight of her storied career may be coming to an end, saying that “there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

