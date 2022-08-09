‘The reason why I play’: Tennis world celebrates the excellence of Serena Williams

Serena Williams, one of the most transcendent and dominant competitors in all of sport, shared she intended to retire sometime after the upcoming US Open on Tuesday, signalling her plans for the future after spending decades shaping the history of tennis.

Williams did not give an exact date for when she would retire, but when sharing the as-told-to Vogue cover story on her personal Instagram, she hinted that the US Open — which begins later this month — could be her final tournament. “The countdown has begun,” she said, adding, “I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

The announcement drew widespread comments from around the world of sport, with many sharing how Williams inspired them to pursue their own athletic dreams, and others reminiscing on a timeless career. Here are some of the notable reactions.