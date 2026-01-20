MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated a tenacious Bai Zhouxuan of China 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Sabalenka needed seven set points at Rod Laver Arena to take the first set against the defensive-minded Chinese player, who used clever drop shots to help her stay in the match.

Sabalenka won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open titles but was the runner-up a year ago to Madison Keys. Sabalenka is after her fifth Grand Slam singles title, having also won the U.S. Open twice.