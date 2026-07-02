Venus Williams is returning to Toronto.

The seven-time Grand Slam champ has been awarded a wild card into the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, Tennis Canada announced Thursday.

Williams, 46, has played a limited singles schedule this season. She will be making her 13th appearance in Canada, with her best result coming when she lost in the final in 2014 after beating her sister Serena in the semis.

“I’m so thrilled to be back playing in Toronto. It’s a city and a tournament that have always meant so much to me,” Venus Williams said in a statement.

“The National Bank Open has been part of my journey since I received one of my first wild cards here at just 15 years old. It’s wonderful to return to a place with so many special memories, and I can’t wait to compete again in front of Toronto’s amazing tennis fans.”