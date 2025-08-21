Canadian phenom Victoria Mboko is finally set to return to the court after her victory at the National Bank Open.

Mboko, who earned the 22nd seed in the US Open, will take on two-time major winner Barbora Krejčíková of Czechia in the first round of the final Grand Slam of the season.

A potential match against No. 10 seed Emma Navarro of the U.S. could loom in the third round for Mboko, who advanced to the third round at the French Open and second round at Wimbledon.

The draws for the opening round of the season's final grand slam were revealed on X on Thursday.

Leylah Fernandez, the second-ranked Canadian on the women's side at No. 31, will take qualifier or lucky loser in her first-round matchup. Fernandez could face top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the third round.

On the men's side, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, ranked 25th, will have to wait and see who his first-round opponent will be, as he will take on a qualifier or lucky loser. Gael Monfils of France could be his opponent in the second round, while No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany could await in the third round.

The 27th-ranked Denis Shapovalov will look to move past 94th-ranked Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in Round 1, while Gabriel Diallo comes in as the 31st-seed and will play Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Shapovalov's potential third-round opponent is No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy, while No. 5 Jack Draper of Great Britain could face Diallo in Round 3.