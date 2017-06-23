2017 NHL Draft Live Blog: Latest news, rumours, trades

Happy draft day, hockey fans.

Keep it here all Friday evening for a blow-by latest news, rumours and notes coming from the NHL Draft floor in Chicago.

There. Will. Be. More. Trades.

And we’ll be updating this live draft blog with all the latest happenings, all night long.

4:20 p.m.

Checking in on the rumour mill…

A quick recap of the trade and singing action that has already occurred Friday….

3:45 p.m.

Having freed up salary cap space with Thursday’s purge of Jordan Eberle, the Edmonton Oilers ink shot-blocker extraordinaire Kris Russell to a four-year, $16-million contract extension. Russell was an impending unrestricted free agent who would’ve attracted interest elsewhere had he hit the open market.

Full signing details here.

1:17 p.m.

Coyotes land centre Derek Stepan and goaltender Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenceman Anthony DeAngelo and the Coyotes’ seventh-overall pick in tonight’s draft.

“We are thrilled to acquire Derek,” says Arizona GM John Chayka. “Our organization has been searching for a true No. 1 centre for over a decade and we are confident that he can be that for us.”

Full trade details here.

“Antti is a highly skilled, athletic goaltender,” Chayka says. “We’re confident that he can emerge as an excellent starting goalie for us.”

Somewhere, Chad Johnson gently weeps.

12:56 p.m.

The Columbus Blue Jackets acquire centre Jordan Schroeder from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Dante Salituro.

Full trade details here.

12:28 p.m.

Stan Bowman promised changes after getting swept in Round 1 by Nashville, but no one predicted this.

The Blackhawks pull off a monster trade, sending 2016 Calder Trophy winner Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets for fellow left winger and former Blackhawk Brandon Saad.

Chicago also acquires goaltender Anton Forsberg and a 2018 fifth-round pick in the deal, while centre Tyler Motte and a 2017 sixth-rounder head to Columbus.

Full trade details here.

12:07 p.m.

As was reported last week, the Los Angeles Kings make official their buyout of defenceman Matt Greene’s contract.

Greene spent nine seasons with the Kings, winning two Stanley Cups. He had one year remaining on his contract and the buyout will result in a cap charge of approximately $833,333 for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Full details here.

12:05 p.m.

The Chicago Blackhawks acquire defencemen Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for long-serving top-four blueliner Niklas Hjalmarsson.

“We are very pleased to acquire Niklas,” Chayka says. “He’s an elite player and one of the NHL’s top defenceman. He’s a warrior who played a key role in Chicago’s last three Stanley Cup wins. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”

Full trade details here.

11:40 a.m.

The Florida Panthers hire former New York Islanders bench boss Jack Capuano as an associate coach to serve alongside new head coach Bob Boughner.

Full details here.