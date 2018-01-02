Brisbane announcer gives up, butchers Denis Shapovalov’s name

Rising Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov’s name is difficult to pronounce, but we’re pretty sure the Brisbane International PA guy got it wrong.

Shapovalov was set to face Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the Round 1 of the Australian tournament, when, well, see if you can find the point where the public address announcer gives up during the introductions.

You can hear for yourself how the Richmond Hill, Ont., native pronounces his name in the video player atop this post (think: Shapo-VA-lov), and ensure you’re covered in the event you ever have to introduce him in front of an international audience.

The 18-year-old had won his previous two matches against Edmund heading into Tuesday, but the Brit came back from one set behind to advance to the Round of 16, winning 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-4.

The Canadian entered Brisbane ranked 51st in the world after a breakthrough 2017 campaign that saw the lefty make the semifinals of the Rogers Cup in Montreal and the fourth round of the U.S. Open.