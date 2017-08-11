Denis Shapovalov beats Mannarino to advance to Rogers Cup semifinals

MONTREAL – Canada’s Denis Shapovalov advanced to the Rogers Cup semifinals with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino on Friday night.

The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was coming off a second-round win over 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro and a thrilling three-set upset of top-seeded tennis legend Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16.

Shapovalov will next meet the winner of a match later Friday between fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany and Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

The 29-year-old Mannarino had knocked out Canada’s top player, Milos Raonic, in the second round, although the big-server from Thornhill, Ont., played with a swollen wrist.

Shapovalov started out looking low on energy despite the encouragement of the packed centre court crowd.

He double-faulted on break point in the opening game en route to a quick first-set loss.