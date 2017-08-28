Federer leads a depleted field atop the odds to win the 2017 U.S. Open

Roger Federer will be looking to win three grand slam tournaments in a year for the fourth time in his career as he hits the court this week leading a depleted field atop the U.S. Open odds as a +175 favourite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career this year, winning five times including victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, lifting him to No. 3 on the world rankings going into the 137th edition of the U.S. Open this week.

Federer has been idle since falling to Alexander Zverev as a -310 favourite in the Rogers Cup final in Montreal earlier this month, and missed the Western and Southern Open with a hand injury. However, the five-time U.S. Open winner returns to action amid a depleted field following the withdrawal of tournament contenders Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic, and Andy Murray.

Murray had been listed alongside Zverev at +700 on the U.S. Open odds, but his withdrawal on Saturday due to a hip injury has caused a shakeup near the top of the board. Rafael Nadal continues to trail Federer at +300, followed by Zverev, who has quickly rocketed to +450.

Federer’s absence at Cincinnati helped lift Nadal to the top of the world rankings, but the Spaniard has been a recent disappointment, making early exits from his past three tournaments including a shocking Round of 16 loss in Montreal to Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov as -1000 chalk.

Zverev has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017. The 20-year-old German has won five times, but has failed to advance past the fourth round in four career grand slam tournament appearances.

Further down the odds, Grigor Dimitrov joins Martin Cilic and Nick Kyrgios at +1600 at sports betting sites, followed by Dominic Thiem at +2200, and Juan Martin del Potro at +2500, while Shapovalov trails at a distant +20000 in his U.S. Open debut.

Over on the women’s U.S. Open betting lines, Garbine Muguruza leads the way as a +600 favourite, ahead of Karolina Pliskova at +700, and Johanna Konta at +800. Muguruza is coming off her first career win at Wimbledon, but has struggled at the U.S. Open, failing to get past the second round in four previous appearances.

Reigning French Open champion Simona Halep and 2006 U.S. Open champion Maria Sharapova are deadlocked at +900 ahead of the first-round matchup on Monday evening, with Elina Svitolina at +1000. Defending U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber sits at +1200, while Canadian Eugenie Bouchard trails at +6600 on the tennis odds.