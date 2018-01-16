Will Ferrell interviews Roger Federer at Australian Open

U.S. actor Will Ferrell, left, interviews Switzerland's Roger Federer on Rod Laver Arena following his first round match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (Dita Alangkara/AP)

Roger Federer cruised past Aljaz Bedene in his opening match at the Australian Open, and then had to field some heavy-hitting questions from American actor and longtime tennis fan Will Ferrell.

Ferrell grilled the 19-time Grand Slam champion on topics ranging from wombat meat, to aging gracefully, to how he feels when fans yell out his name.

You can watch the full interview in the tweet above.

Federer will play Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

More from Sportsnet
First-round loss a sign Raonic will need more time to get back in form
Damien Cox
Raonic stunned in first round of Australian Open; Bouchard advances
Canadian Press