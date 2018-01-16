Will Ferrell interviews Roger Federer at Australian Open

Roger Federer cruised past Aljaz Bedene in his opening match at the Australian Open, and then had to field some heavy-hitting questions from American actor and longtime tennis fan Will Ferrell.

Ferrell grilled the 19-time Grand Slam champion on topics ranging from wombat meat, to aging gracefully, to how he feels when fans yell out his name.

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?" Anchorman hits @rogerfederer with the hard questions… #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/l6gAphIqKh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2018

You can watch the full interview in the tweet above.

Federer will play Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.