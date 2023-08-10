Andy Murray withdraws from National Bank Open with abdominal strain

Great Britain’s Andy Murray withdrew from the National Bank Open with an abdominal strain ahead of his third-round match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Thursday.

Speaking with Sportsnet’s Arash Madani in front of the Toronto fans, Murray apologized, saying that he’s “rarely been in this situation” in his career.

“I always loved playing here,” Murray said. “This might be my last time playing here as well, so a finish like this feels rubbish.”

A former World No. 1, Murray, 36, has struggled with injuries since 2017. He told fans in Toronto that while he doesn’t believe this is a serious injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the hard-court season, he’s chosen to withdraw out of an abundance of caution.

World No. 8 Sinner will now face France’s Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals.