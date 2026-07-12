The third time was not the charm for Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski.

The Ottawa native, along with Brazil's Luisa Stefani, fell in the women's doubles final at Wimbledon on Sunday after a 6-3, 7-5 loss against Hanyu Guo and Kristina Mladenovic.

It goes down as Dabrowski's third runner-up finish in women's doubles at Wimbledon, after finishing second in 2019 alongside Xu Yifan and in 2024 with Erin Routliffe.

Dabrowski and Stefani were the second seeds in the tournament and had yet to lose a set at the grass-court Grand Slam before Sunday's defeat to the 10th-seeded Chinese-French pairing.

While Dabrowski and Stefani entered the matchup looking for a fourth tournament win of the season, it was their first Grand Slam final of the year after losing in the semifinals at the Australian Open and the French Open.

Mladenovic won a seventh career Grand Slam women's doubles title and first at the All England Club.

She has won the French Open doubles tournament four times and the Australian Open twice with different partners but lost her only previous Wimbledon final in 2014.

“It's really a dream,” said the French player, who missed much of last year with an injury. “I definitely cannot believe what just happened now.”

Mladenovic and Guo only started playing together this year, and it's a first Grand Slam title for the Chinese player.