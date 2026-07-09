Though the top names in men's tennis are set to feature at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, one player will be notably absent.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner headlines the 96-player field set to take the court in Montreal in August, but longtime rival and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is set to miss the tournament, which takes place Aug. 1-13, while recovering from a wrist injury.

Alcaraz suffered the right wrist injury in April at the Barcelona Open and has been forced to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The Spaniard is the only top-72 player absent. The seven-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since injuring his right wrist at the Barcelona Open in April, missing the French Open and Wimbledon. Tournament organizers say he will not travel to Montreal.

Sinner, Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic all missed last year’s event, with the 12-day tournament staged just two weeks after Wimbledon. This year’s edition is being staged three weeks following the All England Club finals.

Other notable entries include defending champion and world No. 5 Ben Shelton of the United States and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime is coming off a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon on Tuesday, falling to Djokovic in an epic five-set match that lasted five hours 15 minutes.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., seeded 40th, also earned a direct entry into the main draw while No. 88 Gabriel Diallo of Montreal received a main-draw wild card.

Teenage phenom Victoria Mboko, who withdrew from the Toronto event with a knee injury, won the women’s tournament in Montreal last year.