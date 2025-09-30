TURIN, Italy — An undefeated run to the ATP Finals trophy later this year will result in a paycheque of more than $5 million — slightly more than what Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka earned for their U.S. Open titles this month.

The exact amount for an undefeated run at the year-ending event for the top-eight players is $5,071,000, the ATP announced. That’s an increase on the $4,881,100 that Jannik Sinner earned when he went undefeated at last year’s ATP Finals.

Alcaraz and Sabalenka each earned exactly $5 million at the U.S. Open.

Total prize money for the ATP Finals — Nov. 9-16 in Turin — is $15.5 million.

Top-ranked Alcaraz and No. 2 Sinner, who each won two Grand Slam titles this season, are the only two singles players to have qualified for the finals so far.