PARIS — An Italian man will be in the French Open final and it’s not Jannik Sinner.

Not Lorenzo Musetti, either.

Flavio Cobolli beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal and will next face one of two fellow Italians, Matteo Arnaldi or Matteo Berrettini — who were playing later. That means that either Cobolli or someone named Matteo will play in Sunday’s final.

“It’s a Matteo in the semifinal with me, two of my good friends of the tour,” Cobolli said.

While Sinner and Musetti were both in the last four a year ago, they were on opposite sides of the draw, meaning it will mark the first all-Italian men’s semifinal in Grand Slam history on Friday.

It’s been exactly 50 years since an Italian man won the French Open and 1976 champion Adriano Panatta was asked before the tournament to present the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy this year.

Cobolli comes from the same tennis club in Rome as Panatta, the Tennis Club Parioli.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev and No. 26 Jakub Mensik will meet in the other semifinal.

While Italian tennis is booming, the 14th-ranked Cobolli, No. 104 Arnaldi and No. 105 Berrettini were not the Azzurri expected to get this far.

Top-ranked Sinner came to Paris on a 29-match winning streak and seemed destined to take the title after wasting three match points in the final against Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Musetti didn’t make it back to Roland Garros this year due to an injury.

But Cobolli, who is the same age as Sinner and Musetti, has dropped just two sets in five matches.

On a windy day inside Court Philippe-Chatrier, Auger-Aliassime whiffed on an overhead during the very first point of the match and also appeared disturbed when loud music was turned on accidentally over the stadium speakers during a key point later in the third set.

Still, the Canadian won the opening set — after which Cobolli left the court to regain his composure.

“I went to the toilet to think a bit, to change something,” Cobolli said. “I just said to myself to fight, because I felt like this is the chance of my life and I have to give everything.”

Cobolli was a talented soccer player and a member of Roma’s youth club until he decided to focus full-time on tennis. He was invited to join Paris Saint-Germain players when they brought soccer's Champions League trophy onto the tennis court earlier in the week.

No matter the result of his semifinal, Cobolli will enter the top 10 of the rankings for the first time next week. He could even have a trophy of his own to bring home.