Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal needed only 87 minutes to beat Chile's top player Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 6-3 in a round of 64 men's singles match at the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Friday.

The 12th-seeded Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match between Jesper de Jong of Netherlands, who beat Jakub Mensik of Czechia in three sets 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

The Canadian had 11 aces, two double faults, 32 winners, 29 unforced errors, won nine service games and 74 per cent of his first serve points.

Auger-Aliassime won three of nine return games and reeled off five games in a row at one point in the match.

Tabilo had two aces, no double faults, 11 winners, 24 unforced errors an d only won 55 per cent of first serve points. He won no return games.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is also moving on after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Christopher O'Connell.

Shapovalov fired 11 aces to just three for O'Connell while winning 76 per cent of points on his first serve and 67 per cent on his second.

The Canadian will next face Czechia's Jiri Lehecka.