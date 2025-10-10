Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Shanghai Masters after a 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal loss to France’s Arthur Rinderknech on Friday.

The 12th-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired eight aces but also had three double faults, all in the first set.

Rinderknech, ranked 54th in the world, won 83 per cent of points on his first serve, compared with 64 per cent for Auger-Aliassime.

The Frenchman broke Auger-Aliassime once in each set and erased all three break points he faced.

It was Rinderknech’s third straight win over a top-20 opponent in Shanghai.