Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime is the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals.

The Montreal native's spot was to be determined by the winner of the Hellenic Championship tennis final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday.

Djokovic, who had already qualified for the eight-player event, defeated Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 for his 101st career ATP title and a record 72nd title on hard courts.

A win would have earned Musetti the title and qualified him for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

The ATP Finals run from Sunday to Nov. 16.