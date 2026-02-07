An upset loss by Gabriel Diallo resulted in Canada splitting its opening singles matches Friday in the first round of Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Montreal’s Diallo, ranked 39th in the world, lost to No. 253-ranked Gustavo Heide 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (3) in a two hour, 42-minute match at Douglas Mitchell Thunderbird Arena.

In the evening's opening match, Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont. ranked 145th in the world, defeated 207th-ranked Lucas Reis da Silva of Brazil 6-3, 6-3 in 75 minutes.

On paper, the 24-year-old Diallo was expected to have the upper hand against Heide. Noted for his cannon-serves, Diallo’s return game struggled, allowing Heide to remain in the match, and force Diallo into errors that brought cheers from the Brazilian fans at the University of British Columbia.

Diallo came to Vancouver after suffering a first-round loss to Germany’s Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. Last year was his first full season on tour where he broke into the Top 50, climbing as high as No. 33. He won his first tour-level title on grass at the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

In the opening match, Draxl broke Reis da Silva's service three times while winning the second set. On back-to-back plays in the opening game he scored a point with a seeing-eye cross-court shot, then took command with a powerful overhand smash.

On Saturday, Draxl and Calgary’s Cleeve Harper will pair up to play Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos in a doubles match, while Diallo meets Reis da Silva in singles. If a fifth and deciding match is required in the best-of-five event, Draxl will play Heide in singles.

Canada came into the competition ranked No. 9 while Brazil is No. 18.

Harper and Draxl will be in tough against the Brazilian doubles pair that lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Also on Saturday, a ceremony will be held to honour Vasek Pospisil, the Vernon, B.C., tennis veteran who recently announced his retirement.

If the Canadians win this weekend they are guaranteed to host the next tie in a venue yet to be confirmed.