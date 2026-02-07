Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the Open Occitanie men's tennis final.

The Montreal native defeated France's Titouan Droguet 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's top seed, went a second straight match without a double fault, firing 20 aces past his opponent.

He also converted three of his 10 break-point chances and had 47 winners to Droguet's 30.

Droguet had 14 aces to three double faults but failed to break on any of this three opportunities.