Felix Auger-Aliassime's Wimbledon dream lives another round.

The No.3 seed from Montreal took down Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in five sets, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1, on Sunday to advance to his second-career Wimbledon quarterfinal.

It was an up-and-down performance from the Canadian, who was unable to capitalize on several match point opportunities in the final set, but he was the better player, recording 66 winners to Davidovich Fokina's 45.

The Spaniard put up a valiant performance, battling through a heel injury which forced a medical timeout in the fourth set. Down two sets to one in that fourth set, Davidovich Fokina battled back from 3-5, winning three straight games, then taking the set via the tiebreak.

The Canadian's serve was too much for Davidovich Fokina, as Auger-Aliassime recorded 27 aces and was only broken once in the match. The 25-year-old coasted through most of the final set, hitting two impressive cross-court winners in the last game.

Auger-Aliassime will take on tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. They have not played each other since squaring off twice in 2022, splitting the head-to-head 1-1.

Upon being told he was matching up with the Serbian during his post-match interview, Auger-Aliassime joked, "I'll have to watch some film."

That match will go down on Tuesday.

Earlier in round of 16 mixed doubles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Joe Salisbury of the United Kingdom, defeated Ben Jones and Maia Lumsden of the U.K. 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski was also victorious with Evan King of the United States, earning a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win over Croatia's Mate Pavic and Hungary's Fanny Stollar.