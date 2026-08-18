The back injury that prevented Felix Auger-Aliassime from competing in the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in his hometown earlier this month, appears to be healing nicely.

The 26-year-old Montreal tennis star advanced to the round of 16 at the Cincinnati Open after defeating Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina 7-5, 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Auger-Aliassime, who needed only one hour, 27 minutes to win the round of 32 singles match against Cerundolo, will now face Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Learner Tien 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in an all-American showdown that took two hours, 10 minutes to play on Tuesday night.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 7-5 in his first match on Sunday.

Against Cerundolo, Auger-Aliassime had six aces, five double faults, 22 unforced errors and 19 winners. He won three-of-nine return games and all nine of his service games.

Auger-Aliassime was forced to withdraw from the NBO in Montreal earlier this month, citing a back injury suffered during training leading up to the event. He was the No. 2 seed in the annual Canadian tournament.