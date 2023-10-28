Canada’s Auger-Aliassime beats Rune to advance to Swiss Indoors final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays Denmark's Holger Rune during their semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. (Georgios Kefalas/AP)

BASEL, Switzerland — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime will get a chance to defend his championship at the Swiss Indoors tennis event on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime advanced to the title game with a 6-3, 6-2 semifinal win over top seed Holger Rune of Denmark on Saturday.

The six-seeded Auger-Aliassime used a strong service game — firing five aces and winning 82 per cent of his first serves — @to make short work of world No. 6 Rune.

The semifinal was a rematch of last year’s final, which Auger-Aliassime won 6-3, 7-5.

His opponent on Sunday will be Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who downed France’s Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime won four ATP tournaments, including the Swiss Indoors, in 2022, but he has yet to win a title this year and his world ranking has dropped from a career-high sixth to 19th.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.