Canada’s Auger-Aliassime falls to Giron in Japan Open quarterfinals

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime makes a backhand return to Australia's Alexei Popryin during their Round of 32 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Kelly Barnes/AP Photo)

TOKYO — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, the tournament’s eighth seed, struggled with his service game, landing only 54 per cent of his first serves and committing five double faults.

Giron, who reached the quarterfinals by upsetting the eighth-ranked Casper Ruud, capitalized on five of eight breakpoint opportunities.

Giron will face fellow American Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

Despite the loss, Auger-Aliassime can draw some positives from his performance in Tokyo. The 23-year-old Canadian secured consecutive victories for the first time since March.

Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled this year with a 15-17 record in 32 singles matches, hadn’t won back-to-back matches since Indian Wells.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.